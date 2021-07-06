Wildfire ravages Canada amid record heat

More than 1,000 people in and around Lytton, in central British Columbia , were evacuated after the fast-moving fire engulfed the community.

Lytton hit with forest fire

A forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton, as government officials issued fresh evacuation orders as more wildfires tore through the province.

More than 1,000 people in and around Lytton, in central British Columbia, were evacuated late on Wednesday after the fast-moving fire engulfed the community, catching residents by surprise.

Amateur video footage showed residents of Lytton scrambling to leave town in cars as fires burned down trees and some structures.

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman ordered everyone in the town of 250 to vacate. Residents of another 87 properties north of Lytton were also ordered to leave on Wednesday.

(Photograph:Reuters)