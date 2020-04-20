Wild Boars take over Israeli streets while people beat lockdown blues

It seems as if nature is taking back control as wild animals have come out of hiding to the streets across the world. One such incident has taken place in Israel, where wild boars came down to the streets and roamed fearlessly!
Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and travelling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads.
(Photograph:Reuters)
"We are scared to go out, even to throw out the garbage. I don't which way the boars will come," Meirav Litani, a music instructor, said as a boar loomed in the distance.
"They come here and turn over our garbage dumpsters ... This is lack of protection. We actually feel defenceless."
(Photograph:Reuters)