Wild Boars take over Israeli streets while people beat lockdown blues

It seems as if nature is taking back control as wild animals have come out of hiding to the streets across the world. One such incident has taken place in Israel, where wild boars came down to the streets and roamed fearlessly! 

Wildlife on the streets!

While coronavirus closures are coaxing wildlife into the abandoned streets of many a metropolis, in one Israeli city the four-legged interlopers are assertive and, well, quite boorish.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Family pack of boars!

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and travelling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Visitation since lockdown!

The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests.

(Photograph:Reuters)

'Garbage' a big problem

"We are scared to go out, even to throw out the garbage. I don't which way the boars will come," Meirav Litani, a music instructor, said as a boar loomed in the distance.

"They come here and turn over our garbage dumpsters ... This is lack of protection. We actually feel defenceless."

(Photograph:Reuters)

Human expansion!

The municipality last year suspended culls of the boars, whose urban incursions, some experts say, are a response to human expansion into their natural habitat - the surrounding Carmel forest range, of biblical fame.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Boars' aggressive history!

Less sympathetic city folk - especially religious Jews or Muslims who consider pigs ritually unclean - worry that the larger, tusked animals could turn violent.

(Photograph:Reuters)

'Pig patrols'

For now, residents must turn to "pig patrols" made up of volunteer animal-rights activists who can be summoned at all hours to shoo the boars away.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Urge municipal crackdown!

"I'm scared that after the coronavirus passes, the boars will have gotten used to coming every day, every night, every hour," said Yaron Hanan, 63, who runs a public campaign that has been calling for a municipal crackdown on the animals.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

