Wierd, un-fun and jerk parade': Celebrities who regretted attending Met Gala and shared their terrible experiences

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish looked stunning when she attended her first-ever Met Gala in 2021. While she was aptly dressed for the event and its theme, the Gala may not have been exactly what she had imagined. As per People, she called the event ''nuts'' on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. ''It’s famous people famous people-ing. That’s what it is,” she said. “You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it’s so weird,” Eilish added.