Wierd, un-fun and jerk parade': Celebrities who regretted attending Met Gala and shared their terrible experiences

All that glitters is not gold - Something that many celebrities have discovered after attending the Met Gala, the high-profile fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Ahead of the 2025 event, we’ve curated comments from celebrities who found the Gala to be far less glamorous than it appears behind the smiles and super-expensive outfits.
Amy Schumer
For comedian Schumer, the fashion event was far from fun. Speaking about the time when she attended the gala in 2016, Amy said it felt like a punishment. Speaking to Howard Stern, she said, “I left earlier than I should've been allowed...I don't like the farce...We're dressed up like a bunch of fucking assholes.”
Tina Fey
The actress and comedian Fey called the event a ''Jerk Parade.'' “If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they're all there,” she said.
Demi Lovato
In 2016, singer Demi Lovato attended the Met Gala but decided to leave early. Speaking to Billboard in 2018, Lovato revealed that she had a ''terrible experience.'' “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she said.
Zayn Malik
Former One Direction member Zayn famously attended the Met Gala with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. In 2018, he talked about the event, sharing that he would rather sit at his house. He told GQ, “I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet.… To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I'm amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it's not me.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
In 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow called the gala ''un-fun'' Talking to USA Today, the actress said, ''I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish looked stunning when she attended her first-ever Met Gala in 2021. While she was aptly dressed for the event and its theme, the Gala may not have been exactly what she had imagined. As per People, she called the event ''nuts'' on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. ''It’s famous people famous people-ing. That’s what it is,” she said. “You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it’s so weird,” Eilish added.