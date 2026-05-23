/'PANTEX Encounters': Why were UFOs reported near America's most secure nuclear facility?

Newly declassified UAP documents from the May 22 release highlight an alarming connection between UFOs and nuclear sites, detailing unexplained incursions over the heavily guarded PANTEX nuclear facility.
For decades, researchers have noted a troubling correlation between UFO sightings and nuclear infrastructure. The newly released May 22nd UAP files from the US Department of War provide official, declassified documentation cementing this link, moving it from conspiracy theory to official military concern.
Located in Texas, the PANTEX Plant is America's primary facility for the assembly, dismantlement, and maintenance of nuclear weapons. As one of the most secure and heavily guarded locations on the planet, any unauthorized aerial incursion is treated as a severe national security threat.
Among the 64 newly unsealed files are six detailed PDF documents containing historical accounts and sensor logs. These files meticulously detail multiple instances where unidentified anomalous phenomena were tracked operating in the restricted airspace directly above and around the PANTEX facility.
The reports describe craft that moved with impunity, ignoring all restricted airspace warnings. These UAPs reportedly exhibited flight characteristics that defied known aerodynamics, hovering silently for extended periods before accelerating away at impossible speeds without any visible means of propulsion.
The specific targeting of nuclear sites like PANTEX raises profound questions. Are these craft monitoring our nuclear capabilities? Are they demonstrating technological superiority, or simply surveying our most destructive technology? The declassified files acknowledge these concerns without providing definitive answers.
Under the PURSUE initiative, the Department of War is paying very close attention to these specific incursions. Historical data is being cross-referenced with modern sensor readings to determine if there is an ongoing pattern of surveillance by these unknown entities over critical infrastructure.
While the origin of the craft remains unknown, the security implications are undeniable. The inability of the US military to prevent or intercept these objects over its most sensitive nuclear assembly plant has elevated the UAP issue to one of the highest national security priorities in Washington.