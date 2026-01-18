/Why US cannot carry out a swift strike on Iran like it did in Venezuela

US military assets are stretched across multiple theatres, including the Indo-Pacific. With no American aircraft carriers currently deployed in the Middle East, although the USS Abraham Lincoln is reportedly moving towards US Central Command, any strike on Iran would still have to rely heavily on regional air bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE or Saudi Arabia, all of which would immediately become potential Iranian targets. Notably, four Middle Eastern states have urged Washington to avoid military action, with Saudi Arabia signalling that it would not permit the use of its territory for US strikes on Iran despite its historically strained relationship with Tehran. This reflects the complex regional dynamics surrounding Iran. While long-range bombers remain an option, strikes near urban or political centres would carry significant risks of civilian casualties and diplomatic fallout.