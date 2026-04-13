/Why Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungry's parliamentary elections is major setback for Donald Trump

The right-wing policies of Viktor Orban have reportedly influenced Project 2025, a controversial conservative blueprint linked to Donald Trump’s political agenda. Experts who have examined both Orban’s governance style and Project 2025 have pointed out strong parallels. In an interview with NPR last May, Kim Scheppele said she could clearly identify elements of Orban’s approach within the document.



“The first thing Orban did was to suspend the civil service law and fire huge numbers of public employees, particularly those in the public broadcast media. And the second move was that he weaponised the state budget,” she said. Comparable strategies were also observed in Washington after Trump returned to power last year. Orban himself acknowledged this connection in a speech, stating that his ideas had become part of Trump’s policy framework. His government in Hungary closely aligns with Trump’s global outlook, which favours a Europe that is anti-woke, anti-environmental regulation, and anti-immigration. Orban’s defeat is also seen as highlighting Trump’s reduced influence in supporting political allies worldwide.

