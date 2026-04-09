Brown jerseys are worn by Plane Captains and Air Wing line supervisors, who serve as the primary caretakers for individual aircraft. Unlike the other deck crews who manage the ship's hardware, the "Brown Shirts" are responsible for the pre-flight and post-flight integrity of the jets themselves. The official manual notes that these personnel are "the last set of eyes on the aircraft before it is committed to flight." They perform meticulous inspections for leaks, loose panels, or foreign object debris (FOD), ensuring that each multi-million-pound machine is mechanically sound before the pilot even enters the cockpit. Their jerseys are marked with their squadron designator on the front and back.