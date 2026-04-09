The ‘colour coded crew’ is not a matter of tradition but a mechanical necessity for survival on a Nimitz-class carrier like the USS Abraham Lincoln.
The flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln represents one of the most hazardous and high-decibel working environments in the world. To maintain operational safety during the launch and recovery of fighter jets and other aircrafts, the United States Navy utilises a visual communication system defined by colour-coded jerseys. This system, detailed in the Commander, Naval Air Forces Flight Deck Awareness protocols, ensures that every sailor’s role is immediately identifiable amidst the chaos of a moving airfield. In an environment where the roar of jet engines renders verbal commands impossible, these colours provide the essential structure required to prevent catastrophic mishaps.
The movement of all aircraft on the deck is governed by personnel in yellow jerseys. These individuals include Aircraft Handling Officers, Flight-Deck Officer, Aircraft Crash & Salvage Officer, Catapult Officer and Plane Directors, who act as the primary links between the flight deck and the pilots. According to official naval guidance, their role is to "provide the positive control necessary for safe movement." They use a standardised language of hand signals to guide multi-million-pound jets into precise positions for launch or storage, ensuring that no wingtip or landing gear deviates from the established safety lines.
Green jerseys are worn by the technical core of the flight deck crew, including catapult and arresting gear personnel. These sailors are responsible for the physical hardware that accelerates a jet to flight speed or halts it upon landing. The Flight Deck Awareness manual notes that they must "maintain constant vigilance over the machinery that powers the fleet." Their duties extend to maintenance technicians and photographers, all of whom operate in the most high-risk zones near the catapult tracks and the arresting wires. These can be Jet-Blast Deflector (JBD) Operator, Deck Checkers, Deck-Edge Operator, Aircraft Maintenance Crew or Holdback Personnel.
Safety on a nuclear-powered carrier is predicated on the management of volatile materials. Red jerseys signify ordnance handlers and crash-and-salvage crews. These sailors are tasked with the loading of live munitions and the immediate response to any fires or mechanical failures. Their presence is a constant reminder of the inherent dangers involved in handling high-explosive weaponry and flammable aviation fuels in confined spaces. They can be Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer and Crew, CAG Arm and Dearm Team.
Aviation fuel, or JP-5, is the lifeblood of the carrier air wing, and its distribution is the sole responsibility of the "Grapes," or purple-shirted personnel. They manage the complex network of hoses and pumps that deliver fuel to aircraft across the deck. Due to the high volatility of jet fuel, their operations are governed by strict "no-smoke" and grounding protocols. The efficiency of the purple crew is measured by the speed of the "turnaround," ensuring that aircraft are refuelled and ready for their next sortie with minimal delay.
Blue jerseys represent the logistical backbone of the flight deck, comprising aircraft handling sailors and tractor drivers. Their primary responsibility is the physical relocation of aircraft using specialised towing vehicles, or wheel chocks and chains. They also Operate the carrier’s aircraft elevators, which move aircraft to and from the flight and hangar deck. They ensure that the deck remains organised, moving aircraft into the "finger" or "corral" areas to make room for incoming traffic.
Personnel in white jerseys provide the final layer of oversight, including Safety Officers, Landing Signal Officers (LSOs), and medical teams. These individuals do not directly move or arm the aircraft but instead monitor the entire deck for "unsafe conditions or deviations from standard operating procedures." LSOs, in particular, are critical during the recovery phase, using specialised lights and radio calls to talk pilots onto the deck. They are responsible for safety and inspection of aircraft. They also provide immediate medical assistance and treatment to any flight-deck personnel casualties.
Brown jerseys are worn by Plane Captains and Air Wing line supervisors, who serve as the primary caretakers for individual aircraft. Unlike the other deck crews who manage the ship's hardware, the "Brown Shirts" are responsible for the pre-flight and post-flight integrity of the jets themselves. The official manual notes that these personnel are "the last set of eyes on the aircraft before it is committed to flight." They perform meticulous inspections for leaks, loose panels, or foreign object debris (FOD), ensuring that each multi-million-pound machine is mechanically sound before the pilot even enters the cockpit. Their jerseys are marked with their squadron designator on the front and back.