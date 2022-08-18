Why US lawmakers’ Taiwan trips keep riling China

Why did more lawmakers travel to Taiwan this month?

Partly, to show they can, and will. Pelosi framed her trip to Taiwan as part of an obligation by American leaders to stand up for the world’s democratic movements against authoritarian governments. The mission itself is in many ways the message for lawmakers, demonstrating vividly that they will maintain US ties with Taiwan despite threats from China, which under President Xi Jinping is growing ever more confrontational in making broad territorial claims in the region.

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

The US recognises Beijing as the government of China but maintains informal diplomatic, defense and trade ties with democratic Taiwan.

Meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday, Markey pledged “support for peace and stability in Taiwan as they face growing authoritarian pressure from Beijing,” according to a statement from his office.

But Markey also expressed the US desire to avoid unnecessary conflict in the region and praised Taiwan for its restraint as tensions with China rose over Pelosi’s trip.

Markey, a congressional veteran of more than 40 years, was one of the signers of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act. The law pledged ongoing US relations with the Taiwanese.

