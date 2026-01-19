/Why US lawmakers now call Greenland a national security asset

US lawmakers view Greenland as a vital asset due to its rare earth minerals and strategic location. The region is now central to American defence plans against global rivals in the Arctic.
The US military relies heavily on the Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule. Located 1,200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle, it is vital for missile warnings and space surveillance. Lawmakers view this northernmost installation as the eyes and ears of American defence against intercontinental threats.
Greenland could hold enough rare earth minerals to satisfy 25 per cent of global demand. US senators have described the island as a potential 'Persian Gulf' for critical minerals needed for EVs and defence tech. Reducing reliance on Chinese supply chains remains a top priority for Washington.
Climate change is melting Arctic ice, creating new and shorter maritime routes connecting the Atlantic and Pacific. Control over these emerging lanes is becoming a major geopolitical contest. US officials argue that securing access here is crucial for future global trade stability and naval dominance.
Beijing has previously declared itself a 'near-Arctic state' to expand its influence in the region. US intelligence warns that China seeks to build infrastructure in Greenland for dual-use purposes. American lawmakers are pushing for stronger diplomatic ties to prevent competitors from gaining a strategic foothold on the island.
Russia has refurbished distinct Soviet-era bases across the Arctic coastline, raising alarms in the West. The proximity of these militarised zones makes Greenland a necessary buffer for North Atlantic security. Enhanced cooperation with Nuuk and Copenhagen is seen as essential to monitor Russian submarine activity.
The United States reopened its consulate in Nuuk in 2020 after decades of absence. This move signals a long-term commitment to soft power and direct engagement with the Greenlandic people. Lawmakers recently allocated funds to support civilian projects, aiming to strengthen the alliance beyond just military needs.
Washington is shifting from talk of purchasing the island to offering substantial economic partnerships. A multi-million dollar aid package was announced to boost mining and tourism education. Senators believe economic stability in Greenland is the best firewall against rival foreign investments.