Why US has deployed its $2 billion worth B-2 Spirit bombers in South China Sea

China has deployed bombers on several occasions across the South China Sea, the US military put its heaviest bomber in operation which reportedly costs $2 billion.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in May, the United States conducted a military exercise airdropping troops as part of a mock drill to take over Andersen Air Force Base in Guam in the Pacific.

The drill was no run of the mill exercise as the United States wanted to showcase its military prowess in the region with China clearly the main force in the area. Troops practised how to seize back the airfield from an "invading" force.

Among the several aircraft on show were the B-2 Spirit bombers.

