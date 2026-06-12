/Why US fighter jet missiles work like part of a flying internet

US fighter jets use encrypted data links to turn missiles into nodes on a flying internet. This allows an F-35 to silently guide a USD 1 million missile fired by another jet miles away, creating an inescapable web of aerial lethality.
Modern American combat aircraft do not fight as isolated units. They are connected via highly secure digital networks like Link 16 and MADL, creating a resilient, flying internet that constantly shares real-time battlefield data.
Advanced weapons like the USD 1 million AIM-120D AMRAAM are no longer just explosive rockets; they act as active nodes within this airborne network. Equipped with two-way data links, these missiles continuously communicate with the digital combat cloud while travelling at Mach 4.
This digital interconnectivity completely rewrites the rules of aerial engagement. A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet can now legally launch a missile at an empty patch of sky without its own radar ever seeing the enemy target.
Once the missile is airborne, an invisible F-35 Lightning II flying 100 miles ahead assumes total control. The stealth jet uses the flying internet to stream precise kill coordinates directly to the weapon, guiding it silently toward the hostile aircraft.
If an enemy deploys massive electronic warfare to jam the firing jet's radar, the networked missile simply pulls targeting data from another source. An allied AWACS plane or a naval destroyer can instantly step in to provide the required telemetry over the network.
To prevent adversaries from hacking this deadly flying internet, the US military uses extreme encryption and frequency-hopping software. The data link switches transmission channels thousands of times per second, making it practically impossible for enemy forces to intercept the signal.
The Pentagon is currently expanding this network to include autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). These AI-driven drones will soon fly alongside manned jets, acting as flying missile magazines perfectly synchronised to the exact same lethal digital grid.