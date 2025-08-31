/Why upsetting a crow could haunt you for decades, the science of bird revenge

The breakthrough came from an unusual study launched at the University of Washington in 2005. Wildlife biologist Dr John Marzluff and his team tested whether crows could distinguish faces and recall threats. To do so, some researchers wore a distinctive rubber caveman mask while trapping and banding the birds, effectively branding that face as 'dangerous'. Others wore neutral masks, which drew no reaction. The results were immediate and startling: crows shrieked, swooped, and dived at the caveman mask wearers, following them across campus and warning other crows. Neutral mask wearers were ignored.

