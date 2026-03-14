The UAE’s crackdown has moved beyond warnings. On Saturday, Abu Dhabi Police said they had arrested 45 people of various nationalities for 'filming different locations during ongoing events and posting them on social media platforms', reported AFP. Police added that they were also accused of 'spreading inaccurate and misleading information, which could incite public opinion and spread rumours within the community'. That development places the issue in a wider national frame: the UAE is not presenting this as a ban on journalism or all recording, but as action against the filming and circulation of sensitive or unverified material during a live security crisis.