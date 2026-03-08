/Why traditional air defenses are useless against Israel's Blue Sparrow missile

Israel's Blue Sparrow missile evades air defences by travelling to the edge of space. It drops vertically at hypersonic speeds, bypassing radars with zero reaction time.
The Blue Sparrow was initially designed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to mimic enemy ballistic missiles during air defence tests. Measuring 6.5 metres in length and weighing 1,900 kilogrammes, it is a highly sophisticated weapon. Today, this massive structure operates as a lethal strike weapon.
Unlike traditional ground-launched weapons, the Blue Sparrow is an air-launched ballistic missile dropped from fighter aircraft like the F-15 Eagle. This provides a massive stand-off range of up to 2,000 kilometres. It allows pilots to launch strikes safely without entering hostile airspace.
Once released from the aircraft, a powerful solid-fuel booster rocket ignites to propel the missile sharply upwards. It follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory that takes it right to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere. Travelling through this exo-atmospheric phase helps it avoid mid-tier ground defence systems entirely.
After reaching space, the missile's warhead separates and falls back towards the Earth in an extremely steep downward trajectory. Gravity combined with its aerodynamic design accelerates the re-entry vehicle to hypersonic speeds. Because it drops almost straight down, it creates a massive tactical advantage over interceptors.
The core reason conventional defences fail against the Blue Sparrow is its highly unusual flight path. Most traditional anti-aircraft radars are built to scan the horizon for incoming threats like cruise missiles. They possess a massive blind spot directly above, failing to detect a weapon plunging vertically.
Standard air defence batteries rely on early warning systems to calculate the exact interception path of a threat. The extreme re-entry velocity and steep descent of this missile drastically reduce radar tracking time. When it finally appears on local screens, it is moving far too fast to be stopped.
Guided by advanced inertial and satellite-assisted navigation systems, the warhead makes precise course corrections as it falls. The massive kinetic energy generated from the high-speed vertical drop allows it to smash through heavily fortified structures. It is highly effective at destroying leadership compounds and deep underground bunkers.