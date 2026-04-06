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Why the USS Abraham Lincoln requires a massive crew of nearly 5,000 people

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 02:06 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 02:06 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln requires nearly 5,000 personnel to manage two nuclear reactors, maintain over 60 aircraft, and coordinate daily global maritime operations.

3,200 Strong Ship Company
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(Photograph: PICRYL)

3,200 Strong Ship Company

The core of the USS Abraham Lincoln is its dedicated ship's company, comprising over 3,200 sailors. They handle daily navigation, complex engineering, and routine maintenance. This large workforce ensures the massive vessel operates smoothly without any delays.

1,500 Carrier Air Wing
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1,500 Carrier Air Wing

To project military strength, the carrier embarks an air wing of roughly 1,500 specialised personnel. This crew includes pilots, mechanics, and ordnance handlers. Together, they maintain nearly 100 per cent readiness for all fighter jets and helicopters at sea.

2 Nuclear Reactors Team
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2 Nuclear Reactors Team

Powering this floating city requires highly trained engineers to manage two A4W nuclear reactors. These specialists oversee four steam turbines that generate 260,000 horsepower. Their strict monitoring allows the ship to sail for over 20 years without refuelling.

8,000 Meals Served Daily
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

8,000 Meals Served Daily

Feeding nearly 5,000 personnel is a logistical challenge requiring a large culinary team. The supply department prepares a staggering 18,000 meals every single day. They work continuously in vast galleys to sustain the crew during long deployments.

Handling Over 60 Aircraft
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(Photograph: AFP)

Handling Over 60 Aircraft

The dangerous flight deck is managed by hundreds of sailors in colour-coded jerseys. They direct the launch and recovery of over 60 aircraft in extreme maritime conditions. Strict coordination is vital to prevent fatal accidents during high-speed operations.

400,000 Gallons Fresh Water
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

400,000 Gallons Fresh Water

A dedicated maintenance crew operates four massive distilling units round the clock. They produce over 400,000 gallons of fresh water daily to sustain the population. This water is critical for drinking, sanitation, and cooling the ship's nuclear reactors.

24/7 Tactical Command Staff
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24/7 Tactical Command Staff

The carrier functions as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, housing top-tier command staff. Dozens of intelligence officers and tacticians process real-time battlefield data. They manage operations worth billions of Rs to protect sailors from global threats.

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