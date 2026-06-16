LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why the US military still trusts a bomber designed in the 1950s

Why the US military still trusts a bomber designed in the 1950s

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 15:48 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 15:48 IST

The 1950s-designed Boeing B-52 is undergoing a USD 48.6 billion upgrade. Now the B-52J, it gains Rolls-Royce engines, AESA radar, and a 70,000-pound payload, remaining a lethal missile truck for 100 years.

A Cold War Relic
1 / 7

A Cold War Relic

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons deep into Soviet territory during the early days of the Cold War. Today, every B-52 currently flying is over 60 years old, yet the US Air Force plans to keep them in service well into the 2050s.

The USD 48.6 Billion Revamp
2 / 7

The USD 48.6 Billion Revamp

Instead of retiring the ageing fleet, the US military is executing a massive USD 48.6 billion modernisation programme. Redesignated as the B-52J, the upgraded aircraft is receiving comprehensive upgrades, including digital cockpit controls, modern secure data links, and new avionics systems.

Rolls-Royce F130 Engines
3 / 7

Rolls-Royce F130 Engines

The centrepiece of this overhaul is replacing the bomber's original, high-maintenance TF33 turbofans with eight brand-new Rolls-Royce F130 engines. This commercial engine swap will cut the massive aircraft's fuel consumption by roughly 30 per cent, significantly extending its flight range.

Advanced AESA Radar
4 / 7

Advanced AESA Radar

The B-52 is trading its antiquated Cold War-era mechanically scanned radar for the powerful AN/APQ-188 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA). This advanced sensor system drastically improves target acquisition and allows the bomber to instantly share targeting telemetry across the battlespace.

The Ultimate Missile Truck
5 / 7

The Ultimate Missile Truck

The B-52 remains tactically relevant today because its immense 70,000-pound payload capacity turns it into an unparalleled airborne missile truck. It uses this massive payload to launch next-generation standoff weapons, like the AGM-181 nuclear cruise missile, from well beyond enemy air defences.

Agile Combat Operations
6 / 7

Agile Combat Operations

The new F130 engines utilise modern electric starter motors, entirely eliminating the need to airlift heavy pneumatic carts just to start the bomber. This allows the B-52J to operate from remote, austere airfields with limited support, perfectly aligning with the Agile Combat Employment doctrine.

A Century in the Sky
7 / 7

A Century in the Sky

The Stratofortress has outlived every advanced aircraft specifically designed to replace it. With the latest upgrades locking in operations alongside the new B-21 Raider, the iconic bomber is set to achieve an unprecedented 100 years of active military service.

Trending Photo

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed
5

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power
5

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics
8

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?
6

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets
5

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets