Why the United States wanted Greenland after World War II

Ilma Athar Ali
Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 17:45 IST

The US sought Greenland after World War II to establish Arctic radar sites and secure defensive flight paths against Soviet threats.

(Photograph: AI)

Greenland sits directly on the shortest flight path between the Soviet Union and North America, making it a vital observation post.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

American planners needed the island to install radar systems that could detect incoming aircraft long before they reached US airspace.

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Acquiring the territory would have provided "strategic depth," allowing the US to intercept threats far from its populated coastal cities.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

Control of the island allowed the US military to track Soviet submarines and ships moving through the North Atlantic sea lanes.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

The US sought to maintain weather stations on the island, which were critical for predicting flight conditions over the Atlantic and Europe.

(Photograph: Reuters)

Greenland provided an ideal location for refueling aircraft, enabling longer-range reconnaissance missions during the early Cold War.

(Photograph: AI)

Beyond security, officials were interested in the island's potential mineral wealth, which they believed held significant future industrial value.

