/Why the Su-57 could change the future of air combat forever

The Su-57 uses several different sensors a large AESA radar in the nose, smaller side radars, and an infrared search and track (IRST) system for heat-tracking. Reports from 2025 say the front radar has a range of about 400 km for large aircraft and about 150 km for low-signature targets. These sensors are joined with data links that let the Su-57 send information to other jets and command centres, allowing it to track targets even if one sensor is jammed.