/Why the MQ-9 'Reaper' is considered one of the world’s most dangerous military drones

Although it is dubbed by many as the most destructive drone ever, the MQ-9A Reaper faces critical challenges in highly contested, modern combat environments due to its lack of stealth, vulnerability to surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and reliance on permissive airspace. The key issues are related to the technical limitations with the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), maintenance of the drones. According to several media reports, the Reaper is heavily impacted by adverse weather conditions including rain, wind and extreme temperatures which this affect its navigation and sensor stability.