/Why the Gulf states want US to ‘finish the job’ against Iran before it’s too late?

The attacks have also deepened Gulf fears that leaving Iran with significant offensive capabilities could allow it to threaten the region’s energy lifeline during future crises. As the war entered its third week, with US–Israeli strikes intensifying and Iran targeting bases and civilian sites, a regional source said the message among leaders was clear: Donald Trump should “comprehensively degrade” Iran’s military capacity. The alternative, the source warned, is living under constant threat.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)



