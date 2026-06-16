/Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets

The F-22 Raptor combines a minuscule radar profile, Mach 1.8 supercruise, and a strict US export ban to maintain its status as the premier air superiority fighter.
The F-22 Raptor features a radar cross-section often compared to the size of a small marble. This extreme stealth engineering allows the aircraft to penetrate advanced enemy air defence networks completely undetected, tracking targets long before it is spotted.
Unlike conventional fighters, the F-22 can sustain supercruise at speeds of Mach 1.8 without using its afterburners. This capability conserves massive amounts of fuel during long-range combat missions, allowing it to maintain a prolonged tactical advantage.
The twin Pratt & Whitney F119 engines utilize special two-dimensional nozzles that can deflect thrust by up to 20 degrees. This unique mechanical design gives the aircraft unmatched manoeuvrability during close-range aerial engagements and dogfights.
Operating at altitudes exceeding 60,000 feet, the F-22 flies well above most modern competitive fighter jets. This height advantage gives its air-to-air missiles greater kinetic energy at launch, significantly increasing their effective kill range.
he US Congress strictly prohibited foreign sales of the F-22 to protect its highly sensitive stealth technology. With production permanently capped at 187 operational units, the platform remains an exclusive weapon system operated only by the US Air Force.