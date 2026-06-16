/Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power

An $8 billion upgrade with stealth tanks keeps the 187-jet F-22 fleet vital to US air power. Its Mach 1.5 supercruise ensures unmatched combat dominance.
The US Air Force is investing heavily in a comprehensive modernisation programme for its most capable fighter. This overhaul includes new infrared search and track sensors, allowing pilots to detect enemy aircraft using heat signatures instead of radar emissions.
Operating in the vast Indo-Pacific region requires immense range, which has historically been a challenge for the fleet. Engineers have introduced faceted low-drag external fuel tanks that significantly extend operational endurance without compromising the aircraft's radar signature.
The military initially planned to produce nearly 400 of these advanced air superiority stealth fighters. However, high operational costs led officials to cap the fleet at exactly 187 airframes, driving the final per-plane cost to approximately $334 million.
The twin engines produce immense thrust, allowing the aircraft to sustain speeds greater than Mach 1.5. This unique supercruise capability lets the fighter fly supersonic without engaging fuel-heavy afterburners, drastically expanding its operational combat range.
To maintain a virtually invisible radar profile, the jet carries its extensive weapon payload completely internally. During air-to-air combat missions, the standard configuration includes six AIM-120 AMRAAMs and two AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles for lethal first-strike capabilities.