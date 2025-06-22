Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

The paint is engineered to absorb radar energy instead of reflecting it. This reduces the B-2’s radar signature dramatically, making it nearly impossible to detect on conventional radar systems.Untitled Summary
The coating on the B-2 isn’t normal paint — it is a high-tech radar-absorbing material (RAM) that plays a crucial role in making the bomber nearly invisible to enemy radar.
The paint is engineered to absorb radar energy instead of reflecting it. This reduces the B-2’s radar signature dramatically, making it nearly impossible to detect on conventional radar systems.
The paint degrades quickly under the stresses of flight and weather. After each mission, technicians must carefully reapply the coating, a labour-intensive and costly process.
Applying the paint is a specialised process. Even slight inconsistencies in thickness or texture can compromise the bomber’s stealth. This precision adds significant cost to the material and its use.
The RAM paint reacts to temperature, humidity, and UV light, meaning it must often be stored in controlled environments and applied under strict conditions — adding further expense.
Maintaining the stealth coating on a B-2 can cost millions of dollars per year. The paint alone is one reason the B-2’s operating costs are among the highest in the world.
Despite its cost, the RAM paint is vital to the B-2’s mission. Without it, the bomber would lose its stealth advantage, making this one of the most expensive — but essential — materials in modern warfare.