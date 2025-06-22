LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why the B-2’s Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 19:52 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 19:52 IST

The paint is engineered to absorb radar energy instead of reflecting it. This reduces the B-2’s radar signature dramatically, making it nearly impossible to detect on conventional radar systems.Untitled Summary

Why the B-2’s paint is one of the most expensive materials on Earth
1 / 7
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

Why the B-2’s paint is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

The coating on the B-2 isn’t normal paint — it is a high-tech radar-absorbing material (RAM) that plays a crucial role in making the bomber nearly invisible to enemy radar.

Designed to absorb radar waves
2 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Designed to absorb radar waves

The paint is engineered to absorb radar energy instead of reflecting it. This reduces the B-2’s radar signature dramatically, making it nearly impossible to detect on conventional radar systems.

Constant reapplication required
3 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Constant reapplication required

The paint degrades quickly under the stresses of flight and weather. After each mission, technicians must carefully reapply the coating, a labour-intensive and costly process.

Extremely precise application
4 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Extremely precise application

Applying the paint is a specialised process. Even slight inconsistencies in thickness or texture can compromise the bomber’s stealth. This precision adds significant cost to the material and its use.

Sensitive to environmental factors
5 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Sensitive to environmental factors

The RAM paint reacts to temperature, humidity, and UV light, meaning it must often be stored in controlled environments and applied under strict conditions — adding further expense.

Costs millions per aircraft
6 / 7
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Costs millions per aircraft

Maintaining the stealth coating on a B-2 can cost millions of dollars per year. The paint alone is one reason the B-2’s operating costs are among the highest in the world.

Essential for stealth missions
7 / 7

Essential for stealth missions

Despite its cost, the RAM paint is vital to the B-2’s mission. Without it, the bomber would lose its stealth advantage, making this one of the most expensive — but essential — materials in modern warfare.

Trending Photo

Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth
7

Why the B-2 Bomber's 'paint' is one of the most expensive materials on Earth

Who was Fred Smith, the FedEx founder behind global next-day delivery? All you need to know
6

Who was Fred Smith, the FedEx founder behind global next-day delivery? All you need to know

8 Best HBO shows of all time: House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Sex and The City and more
9

8 Best HBO shows of all time: House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Sex and The City and more

What weapons can US B-2 Bomber carry and how many?
7

What weapons can US B-2 Bomber carry and how many?

How B-2 Bomber avoids radar? Understanding the science of invisibility
7

How B-2 Bomber avoids radar? Understanding the science of invisibility