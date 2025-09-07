LOGIN
Why Su‑57 maintenance is unlike any other fighter jet?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 05:06 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 05:06 IST

Maintenance of the Su‑57 is notoriously tough. Its advanced stealth coatings and internal weapon systems demand precision handling, and engine upkeep requires major disassembly. With rare parts and trained experts needed, keeping it airworthy takes exceptional care. 

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-57 maintenance presents unique challenges due to its advanced stealth features. Radar-absorbing materials require specialised handling and replacement procedures that differ significantly from conventional aircraft.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Internal weapon bays demand precise alignment and testing. The complex mechanisms that open and close stealth doors must maintain perfect tolerances to preserve the aircraft's low-observable characteristics.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Engine access proves particularly challenging. The Su-57's powerful engines require extensive disassembly for major maintenance, with careful attention to thrust vectoring systems and advanced cooling components.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Avionics maintenance demands highly trained technicians. The sophisticated radar, electronic warfare, and sensor fusion systems require specialised test equipment and expert knowledge for proper diagnosis and repair.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth coating maintenance is critical and time-consuming. Any damage to radar-absorbing materials must be carefully repaired using exact specifications to maintain the aircraft's signature characteristics.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Parts availability remains a significant challenge. The Su-57's advanced systems require specialised components that may not be readily available, potentially grounding aircraft for extended periods.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Maintenance that demands exceptional expertise, specialised facilities, and careful attention to detail, making the Su-57 one of the most challenging aircraft to keep operational.

