Why space suits cost more than a house and what makes them priceless

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 16:55 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 16:55 IST

A NASA spacesuit costs over $12 million, with tech-packed layers and life-support making it more expensive than a house. Each suit is custom built for safety, comfort, and survival. Know more below.

NASA spacesuit

A full NASA spacesuit can cost up to $12 million, much more than a typical house. This price covers the suit itself as well as the life-support backpack, with seventy per cent of the cost going into safety and control systems.

Extra safety and tech

NASA revealed that the suits made in the 1970s cost between $15-22 million then, which would be about $150 million today after adjusting for inflation. Newer designs, such as the xEMU for Moon missions, are expected to be even more expensive due to extra safety and tech.

Why are the suits so expensive?

Each suit is a one-person spacecraft that keeps astronauts alive. It must supply oxygen, regulate temperature, block harmful space radiation and micrometeoroids, and even have systems for waste removal during long spacewalks.

Layer used

NASA uses over a dozen layers in a suit. The outer layer uses tough materials like Kevlar and Gore-Tex for protection. Gloves alone require incredibly fine engineering, as they need both movement and durability. Gloves are often the most costly single part.

Technology is tailored to every astronaut

Inside, a suit packs high-speed data communications, cooling tubes, gold visors, and a computer system to monitor everything in real time. This technology is tailored to every astronaut, making mass production almost impossible and driving costs even higher.

Design experts

It takes years and hundreds of experts to design, test, and build each suit. Even a tiny flaw could be fatal in space. For this reason, every suit is checked and upgraded constantly, adding to the expense and explaining why there are so few available.

Spacesuits

Spacesuits may seem expensive, but for astronauts, they are priceless. Only a handful exist and losing one is a major setback for any space mission.

