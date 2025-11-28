/Why space scientists fear solar flares the most

Solar storms are hitting harder than expected, disrupting satellites, GPS and even space missions. From radiation spikes to collapsing orbits, new solar activity is exposing weaknesses we rarely notice until everything suddenly stops working.
On November 11, 2025, sunspot AR4274 unleashed the strongest X5.1-class solar flare of the year. The blast triggered R3-level radio blackouts across Africa and Europe, forcing mission delays.
CMEs expel billions of tons of solar plasma and magnetic fields toward Earth. They travel at speeds up to 6,000 km/s and reach Earth in 15-60 minutes, with virtually no warning time.
Solar radiation surges can permanently damage satellite electronics from power disruptions to chipset failures. A single CME in 2024 damaged or destroyed satellites costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
Solar flares ionise Earth's upper atmosphere, making GPS accuracy drop from 1-2 metres to 20-50 metres. This disrupts commercial shipping, aviation, and emergency services relying on location data.
During large solar energetic particle events, astronauts on the Moon receive radiation doses exceeding 1,000 times Earth levels inside space suits. This exceeds lifetime exposure limits by tenfold.
Solar storms heat the upper atmosphere, increasing drag on low-Earth orbit satellites. Operators must burn fuel to maintain altitude, and collision prediction becomes impossible when satellites slip 20-30 km off course.
The 1859 Carrington Event created auroras visible at the equator and caused telegraph fires globally. A similar event today would destroy transformers, damage electrical grids, and cost trillions in blackouts.
Solar Cycle 25 has produced more intense flares than forecast, with multiple X-class events in 2025 alone. Scientists worry this cycle could produce historically significant storms.
During the May 2024 storm, Earth's plasmasphere contracted from 44,000 km to 9,600 km in nine hours. This shield against space particles temporarily vanished, exposing satellites to direct radiation.
Space weather models predict CME arrival times within 10 hours, leaving 12-hour operational uncertainties. Satellite operators cannot ensure collision avoidance during this window.