LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 18:06 IST

3I/ATLAS has been making headlines worldwide, but have you ever wondered why scientists named it this way?  The name tells a hidden story; it’s the third known visitor from outside our solar system, discovered by a special telescope called ATLAS. But there’s more to it than just that...

Why the Name 3I/ATLAS?
1 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

Why the Name 3I/ATLAS?

According to the Minor Planet Center, 3I/ATLAS is named using an official system. The "3I" means it is the third confirmed interstellar object, after 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. "ATLAS" refers to the telescope project that discovered it.

What Does “3I” Mean?
2 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

What Does “3I” Mean?

“3I” stands for “third interstellar object.” This shows the comet did not come from inside our solar system but from another star system. It followed a hyperbolic orbit, proving it came from outside.

What Does “ATLAS” Stand For?
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

What Does “ATLAS” Stand For?

ATLAS is the "Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System," a survey telescope designed to spot dangerous space objects. It was this system in Chile that first spotted the comet on 1 July 2025.

The Dual Naming System
4 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Dual Naming System

Apart from “3I/ATLAS,” the comet is also called C/2025 N1 (ATLAS). This is its comet designation, meaning: a non-periodic comet discovered in 2025 during the first half of July, found by ATLAS.

Why Is This Naming Important?
5 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

Why Is This Naming Important?

According to the Minor Planet Center, naming helps astronomers classify and track rare, fast-moving objects. The name 3I/ATLAS immediately shows it is an interstellar visitor, discovered by a dedicated warning system.

Official Confirmations
6 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Official Confirmations

The name 3I/ATLAS was officially assigned on 2 July 2025, soon after astronomers worldwide confirmed the comet’s true interstellar trajectory and comet activity.

The Science Behind the Name
7 / 8
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Science Behind the Name

The “I” in 3I indicates the comet’s origin beyond our solar system, which is unique and significant. It confirms 3I/ATLAS as a messenger from other star systems.

Discoverer Honoured in the Name
8 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

Discoverer Honoured in the Name

Naming a comet after the discovery project is a common practice, and the inclusion of "ATLAS" honours the telescope’s role in finding this rare object.

Trending Photo

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case
7

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?
8

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted
7

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth
7

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth

Is 3I/ATLAS travelling at light speed? Here’s what we know
6

Is 3I/ATLAS travelling at light speed? Here’s what we know