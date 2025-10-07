/Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS has been making headlines worldwide, but have you ever wondered why scientists named it this way? The name tells a hidden story; it’s the third known visitor from outside our solar system, discovered by a special telescope called ATLAS. But there’s more to it than just that...
According to the Minor Planet Center, 3I/ATLAS is named using an official system. The "3I" means it is the third confirmed interstellar object, after 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. "ATLAS" refers to the telescope project that discovered it.
“3I” stands for “third interstellar object.” This shows the comet did not come from inside our solar system but from another star system. It followed a hyperbolic orbit, proving it came from outside.
ATLAS is the "Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System," a survey telescope designed to spot dangerous space objects. It was this system in Chile that first spotted the comet on 1 July 2025.
Apart from “3I/ATLAS,” the comet is also called C/2025 N1 (ATLAS). This is its comet designation, meaning: a non-periodic comet discovered in 2025 during the first half of July, found by ATLAS.
According to the Minor Planet Center, naming helps astronomers classify and track rare, fast-moving objects. The name 3I/ATLAS immediately shows it is an interstellar visitor, discovered by a dedicated warning system.
The name 3I/ATLAS was officially assigned on 2 July 2025, soon after astronomers worldwide confirmed the comet’s true interstellar trajectory and comet activity.
The “I” in 3I indicates the comet’s origin beyond our solar system, which is unique and significant. It confirms 3I/ATLAS as a messenger from other star systems.
Naming a comet after the discovery project is a common practice, and the inclusion of "ATLAS" honours the telescope’s role in finding this rare object.