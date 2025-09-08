LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why scientists call Voyager’s 'Firewall' the solar system’s border checkpoint?

Why scientists call Voyager’s 'Firewall' the solar system’s border checkpoint?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 13:36 IST

The firewall separates the Sun’s solar wind bubble (heliosphere) from the interstellar medium. Scientists see it as a border checkpoint, marking the point where solar control ends.

The Solar Boundary
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Solar Boundary

Voyager 1 and 2 crossed the heliopause, the outermost edge of the Solar System’s influence. This is where the solar wind slows and collides with interstellar plasma.

The Firewall Zone
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Firewall Zone

At this boundary, Voyager detected a rise in plasma density and magnetic fields, which scientists nicknamed the “firewall.” It acts like a transition zone rather than a wall of flames.

A Natural Border
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Natural Border

The firewall separates the Sun’s solar wind bubble (heliosphere) from the interstellar medium. Scientists see it as a border checkpoint, marking the point where solar control ends.

Filtering Cosmic Rays
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Filtering Cosmic Rays

This boundary slows and deflects some cosmic radiation, preventing the inner planets from being fully exposed. Like a checkpoint, it screens what enters the Solar System.

Voyager’s Passport Through
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager’s Passport Through

When Voyager crossed, it provided direct measurements of this frontier for the first time. Its data confirmed that the firewall is not a barrier but a transition zone between two cosmic regions.

Constantly Shifting Line
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Constantly Shifting Line

The firewall border is not fixed. Its position changes depending on the strength of the solar wind, making it more like a flexible checkpoint than a permanent fence.

Why the Term Matters
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why the Term Matters

By calling it a border checkpoint, scientists help explain its role: not as fire, but as a boundary system that marks the end of our Sun’s domain and the beginning of interstellar space.

Trending Photo

Why 50,000°C 'Firewall' isn’t a wall but a filter? Here's what NASA's Voyager data says..
7

Why 50,000°C 'Firewall' isn’t a wall but a filter? Here's what NASA's Voyager data says..

From United States to Italy, 6 most visited countries of all time
6

From United States to Italy, 6 most visited countries of all time

Can Voyager's 'Firewall' stop aliens from entering our solar system?
7

Can Voyager's 'Firewall' stop aliens from entering our solar system?

From Germany to Argentina, 5 countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances
5

From Germany to Argentina, 5 countries with highest number of FIFA World Cup appearances

How Voyager's 'Firewall' blocks cosmic radiation before it reaches Earth?
7

How Voyager's 'Firewall' blocks cosmic radiation before it reaches Earth?