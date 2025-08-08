/Why scientists are divided on the ‘Oumuamua' alien probe theory?

Harvard astrophysicists Abraham Loeb and Shmuel Bialy proposed that 'Oumuamua might be an artificial light-sail, a thin, reflective sheet propelled by solar radiation, potentially a probe from an alien civilisation.
’Oumuamua, detected in October 2017, is the first known object from outside our Solar System. It displayed unexpected non-gravitational acceleration and had a highly elongated, cigar-like shape, prompting speculation about its true nature.
Harvard astrophysicists Abraham Loeb and Shmuel Bialy proposed that 'Oumuamua might be an artificial light-sail, a thin, reflective sheet propelled by solar radiation, potentially a probe from an alien civilisation.
Many experts support natural explanations such as outgassing, nitrogen or hydrogen ice sublimation, or a highly reflective debris fragment. For instance, the trapped-hydrogen outgassing theory presents a plausible cause for its acceleration without invoking alien origins.
Critics argue the light-sail hypothesis relies on objects thinner than nature typically produces. Some also question the motive, why would an alien civilisation send a probe to us, when telescopic observation might suffice?
Radio telescopes, including Breakthrough Listen and the Green Bank Telescope, scanned ’Oumuamua for transmissions but found none, imposing tight limits on any artificial signal.
Avi Loeb’s theory has generated both public fascination and academic controversy. Some scientists view it as speculative or sensational, while others argue it opens the door for broader thinking in scientific inquiry.
Without additional interstellar visitors or follow-up observations, the debate remains unresolved. Some researchers propose dedicated missions or preparation to rapidly observe future visitors, in order to gather more decisive evidence.
The controversy over 'Oumuamua reflects a balance between adhering to established astrophysical explanations and entertaining extraordinary ideas when anomalies arise. Disagreement continues due to the unique nature of the data, low observation opportunities, and the high bar for claiming extraterrestrial technology.