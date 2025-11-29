Why S-500 uses cold-launch technology

Cold-launch uses pressurised gas-either compressed air or chemical gas generators - to eject missiles vertically at velocities approximately 100-150 metres per second. This pneumatic propulsion system operates independently from main rocket engines, which ignite only after missiles clear launcher tubes and attain sufficient altitude. Gas generators produce thrust through combustion reactions contained within sealed systems, eliminating exhaust exposure inside tubes. This separation permits safe launcher vehicle operation in proximity to fuel supplies and electrical systems without thermal damage risk typical with hot-launch systems.