Why Russia tested S-400 missiles in Crimea amid operation Sea Breeze in Ukraine

Russian warships carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country's Black Sea fleet said as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.

Russia's Su-24M bombers, S-400 in operation

As Ukraine and the United States launched joint naval exercises in the Black Sea on Monday, Russia reportedly tested the readiness of its air defence systems in Crimea.

The "Sea Breeze" excercise comes just days after the British navy's HMS Defender passed near Russian-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea, with Moscow saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off.

The Sea Breeze drills -- which have taken place 21 times since 1997 -- will involve some 5,000 military personnel from more than 30 countries.

Russia on its part deployed about 20 warplanes and helicopters, including Su-24M bombers, as well as S-400, according to Interfax news agency.

