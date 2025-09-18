/Why Russia may block Saudi Arabia from directly confronting India during a war against Pakistan?

Through its military exports, energy partnerships, and role in global diplomacy, Russia has multiple levers to quietly discourage Saudi military adventurism. Rather than overt threats, Moscow would use backchannel pressure to keep Riyadh in check.
India has been a long-standing defence partner of Russia, buying over 60 per cent of its military hardware from Moscow. Russia views India as a cornerstone of its South Asian strategy and would not want Saudi Arabia threatening this relationship.
Despite diversifying suppliers, India still relies heavily on Russian weapons, jets, and missile systems. Russia’s leverage over both spare parts and new tech ensures Moscow has a say in India’s security and would not allow Riyadh to destabilise that equation.
Saudi Arabia and Russia are partners in OPEC+, coordinating global oil production. Moscow would prefer Riyadh maintain energy cooperation rather than risk instability through a costly war with India, which could shake oil markets and weaken Russia’s revenues.
If Saudi Arabia attacked India, New Delhi could lean more heavily on Washington for support. Russia, already wary of US dominance, would not want Saudi actions driving India further into the American security orbit.
Russia has cautiously improved ties with Pakistan but still prioritises India. Moscow would pressure Riyadh not to escalate against New Delhi, preferring to stay neutral and maintain its balancing act in South Asia.
Russia champions a multipolar world order, where India is seen as a major pole. A Saudi move against India would undermine this vision, so Moscow would likely step in diplomatically to prevent a direct confrontation.
