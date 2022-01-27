Why Russia has parked Iskander-M missile system along Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry had released a video showing Iskander missile systems taking part in drills conducted in the western military district bordering Europe.

Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile

According to reports, Russia has parked the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) systems near the Ukraine border amid escalating tensions.

Reports from Ukraine defence ministry said at least 36 Iskander launchers are now put along the border. Several reports indicated the Iskander ballistic missiles were being transported by train with photos on social media.

On Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry had released a video showing Iskander missile systems taking part in drills conducted in the western military district bordering Europe.

The scheduled exercises were aimed to check the troops' battle readiness, and will continue till January 29.

(Photograph:AFP)