/Why repeated fighter jet ejections usually end a flying career?

Every fighter pilot trains for the moment they might have to pull the ejection handle, but few outside aviation realise what comes next. Since the first modern ejection seats in the late 1940s, thousands of pilots have survived what would otherwise have been fatal crashes. Ejecting isn’t just about trading a doomed jet for a parachute; it means subjecting the human body to forces often exceeding 12–14 Gs in a fraction of a second. Spinal compression, fractured vertebrae and long‑term musculoskeletal damage are common consequences, even when the pilot walks away. Each ejection comes at a serious physical and career cost. Most pilots who eject more than once rarely return to front-line flying duties.