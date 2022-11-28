Why players are donning Batman style face masks on pitch at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

It is FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and many are left wondering why players including Son Heung-min, Joško Gvardiol and Ellyes Skhiri are spotted with unusual Batman style face masks on pitch during matches. Many are struck with confusion thinking why some of the players are wearing these face masks. The reason is absolutely different if you think they are wearing some sort of fashion mask. Apparently, these are hi tech protective devices made from materials like polycarbonate. Players who have suffered face injuries put on these masks. It is worn to prevent these athletes from hurting themselves again and to keep their faces safe from any more harm. Some of these masks are 3D printed, enabling them to be customised to each athlete's unique facial features



Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

(Photograph: )

South Korea's midfielder Son Heung-min in a training session in Doha

South Korea's midfielder Son Heung-min in a training session at the Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha on November 27, 2022. The photos is of the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between South Korea and Ghana. The South Korean player is wearing the mask to prevent himself from hurting.

(Photograph: )

Australia's midfielder #14 Riley McGree fights for the ball with Tunisia's midfielder

Australia's midfielder #14 Riley McGree is fighting for the football with Tunisia's midfielder #17 Ellyes Skhiri during the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D football match between Tunisia and Australia. The event took place at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 26, 2022.



(Photograph: )

Rishi Dhawan wore face mask at IPL due to nose injury

Indian cricketer Rishi Dhawan wearing a protective face mask/face helmet due to a nose injury. It is a common practice in football when someone gets injury and need to play a match. He wore the face mask at IPL tournament.

(Photograph: )

NBA star Joel Embiid wearing face shield, pokes fun at it

NBA star Joel Embiid wearing the face shielding device to protect his face. This allowed the star to recover from an orbital bone fracture. One time, he even poked fun at the mask as he posted a picture of him captioned, "No one cared who I was until I put on the mask'.... The Phantom of The Process."

(Photograph: )