/Why pilots train for 100+ hours every year

Commercial airline pilots operating under Part 121 regulations (scheduled carriers) are required to complete recurrent training annually before the 12-month period expires. The FAA and other aviation authorities use a "base month" system, where training must be completed no later than the end of the grace month following the 12-month window. Recurrent training ensures pilots maintain proficiency across normal, abnormal, and emergency procedures. Failure to complete recurrent training on schedule results in pilot removal from flight duties until training is completed.