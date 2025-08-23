/Why pilots say the F-22 Raptor is like wearing the fighter jet instead of flying it

The F-22 Raptor is often described by those who fly it in terms that blur the line between machine and man. Pilots have likened the experience not to controlling an aircraft, but to 'wearing' it. This comparison captures the extraordinary way in which the Raptor’s design integrates human input, digital systems, and aerodynamic responsiveness into a seamless whole. It is this fusion that makes the Raptor more than just a fifth-generation fighter, it becomes, in practice, an extension of its pilot’s body and mind.