/Why pilots in India avoid wearing perfume before flights? The reason will shock you!

The restriction on perfume is not the only unusual regulation governing Indian pilots. Three other rules stand out:

Twelve-Hour ‘Bottle-to-Throttle’ Rule – No alcohol may be consumed within 12 hours of reporting for duty.

Post-Flight Testing – For flights originating outside India, crews must undergo a breathalyser test at the first port of landing in India.

Escalating Sanctions – With each violation, punishments increase sharply, culminating in permanent loss of licence.