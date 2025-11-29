/Why Pakistan fears BrahMos cruise missile more than any other Indian weapon?

The air-launched variant is one of the main reasons Pakistan treats BrahMos differently. A Su-30MKI does not need to cross the border or come near Pakistani air-defence envelopes to fire. It can launch from deep within Indian airspace, particularly over Rajasthan or Punjab, and still hit strategic targets. That stand-off capability limits Pakistan’s ability to pre-emptively engage Indian aircraft and forces Pakistani planners to account for attacks that could come from multiple unexpected directions.