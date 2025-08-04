/Why over 90% of Tejas Mk’s skin is composite and what makes it so tough and light?

The shift from aluminium alloys to carbon‑fibre reinforced composites began in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The first practical use appeared on American jets such as the F‑14 Tomcat and F‑15 Eagle, where small fairings and doors were replaced with composites to reduce weight. Over time, confidence in the material grew, leading to structural applications. The breakthrough came with the F/A‑18 Hornet in the late 1970s, which used larger composite panels, followed by the B‑2 Spirit stealth bomber whose skin was almost entirely composite.

