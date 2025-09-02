LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why our moon is shrinking and how it could impact Earth?

Why our moon is shrinking and how it could impact Earth?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 02:01 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 02:01 IST

Since the Moon controls ocean tides, even small changes in its structure or orbit could alter tidal patterns, impacting coastal ecosystems and weather cycles.

The Shrinking Moon
1 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

The Shrinking Moon

NASA scientists have confirmed that the Moon is slowly cooling and contracting, making it shrink by about 150 feet in circumference over millions of years.

Cracks on the Lunar Surface
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@astro4pics)

Cracks on the Lunar Surface

This shrinkage causes the crust to break and form wrinkles and faults on the Moon’s surface, evidence of powerful “moonquakes.”

What Are Moonquakes?
3 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

What Are Moonquakes?

Unlike Earthquakes caused by shifting plates, moonquakes are triggered by internal stress and surface cooling, shaking the lunar ground violently.

Does It Affect Earthquakes?
4 / 7
(Photograph: Earth.com)

Does It Affect Earthquakes?

Moonquakes don’t directly cause quakes on Earth, but scientists believe the Moon’s gravitational pull could influence how stress builds up in Earth’s tectonic plates.

The Tide Connection
5 / 7

The Tide Connection

Since the Moon controls ocean tides, even small changes in its structure or orbit could alter tidal patterns, impacting coastal ecosystems and weather cycles.

A Warning for the Future
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Warning for the Future

The shrinking Moon is a reminder that even celestial bodies we think of as stable are constantly changing, and these shifts may affect Earth in unexpected ways.

Why It Matters for Us
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why It Matters for Us

Understanding the Moon’s activity helps scientists predict long-term effects on Earth’s climate, tectonics, and tides, making it more than just a space curiosity.

Trending Photo

Why our moon is shrinking and how it could impact Earth?
7

Why our moon is shrinking and how it could impact Earth?

PM Modi's 'car diplomacy': From Putin to Obama, when Indian PM rode in same car with world leaders
6

PM Modi's 'car diplomacy': From Putin to Obama, when Indian PM rode in same car with world leaders

India, China press reset button on ties amid Trump's tariff war: New era for 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' with Modi and Jinping?
7

India, China press reset button on ties amid Trump's tariff war: New era for 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' with Modi and Jinping?

Pawan Kalyan birthday: Gabbar Singh to Bheemla Nayak, 7 films defining him as 'Power Star'
8

Pawan Kalyan birthday: Gabbar Singh to Bheemla Nayak, 7 films defining him as 'Power Star'

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch
7

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch