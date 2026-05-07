/Why Orson Welles begged Hollywood to stop Ted Turner before his death

In the late 1980s, Ted Turner launched a controversial campaign to add computer-generated colour to black-and-white cinematic masterpieces. This sparked a fierce battle with legendary director Orson Welles, who viewed the process as a commercial assault on artistic intent.
Legendary director Orson Welles made a final, desperate request to Hollywood before his death in 1985. He sought to protect his masterpiece, Citizen Kane, from being altered by media tycoon Ted Turner.
In the 1980s, Ted Turner acquired the massive MGM film library and began "colourising" classic monochrome films. He argued that colour versions were 10 per cent more profitable for television broadcasting than original black-and-white prints.
Just weeks before he passed away, Welles reportedly begged director Henry Jaglom to protect his 1941 work. He famously stated, "Don't let Ted Turner deface my movie with his crayons," sparking a global debate on artistic rights.
Turner spent roughly USD 1.3 million to colourise classics like Casablanca, claiming modern audiences refused to watch monochrome media. He viewed these films as commercial assets, whereas directors viewed them as untouchable historical records.
The Directors Guild of America launched an aggressive campaign against what they termed "cultural vandalism." Cinematic icons including Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg testified before the US Congress to protect the moral rights of creators.
In 1988, the U.S. Copyright Office ruled that colourised films could be copyrighted as new works. However, a specific clause in Welles’ original 1941 contract prevented Turner from ever altering Citizen Kane, securing the film's original look.
Today, the clash between Turner and Welles echoes in modern debates over AI-driven film restoration and digital alterations. While colourised versions exist for many films, the original black-and-white masters remain the gold standard for global cinematic history.