/Why no other country operates a B-2 Bomber?

The B-2 Spirit remains a unique aircraft in military aviation. Despite its effectiveness as a stealth bomber, no country other than the US has ever operated it. Several factors explain why the B-2 has never been exported or adopted internationally.
The B-2 carries sensitive radar-evading technology. Sharing it with other nations would risk compromising secrets that ensure its effectiveness against advanced air defences.
Each B-2 cost over $2 billion to build. Beyond procurement, operating and maintaining it is prohibitively expensive for most air forces.
Only 21 B-2s were ever built. With such a small fleet, the US prioritised keeping them for its own strategic missions rather than distributing them abroad.
The B-2 is central to America’s nuclear deterrence and global strike capability. Washington would not risk diluting this advantage by allowing others to operate it.
US law strictly controls the export of advanced military platforms. Even close allies like the UK were never offered the B-2.
Operating a B-2 requires specialised bases, hangars, and maintenance facilities designed for stealth aircraft, which are costly and complex to establish.
Countries interested in stealth bombers are pursuing their own designs, such as China’s H-20 and Russia’s PAK DA, instead of seeking the B-2.