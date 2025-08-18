LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why no other country operates a B-2 Bomber?

Why no other country operates a B-2 Bomber?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 14:52 IST

The B-2 Spirit remains a unique aircraft in military aviation. Despite its effectiveness as a stealth bomber, no country other than the US has ever operated it. Several factors explain why the B-2 has never been exported or adopted internationally.

Classified Stealth Technology
1 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Classified Stealth Technology

The B-2 carries sensitive radar-evading technology. Sharing it with other nations would risk compromising secrets that ensure its effectiveness against advanced air defences.

Extremely High Cost
2 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Extremely High Cost

Each B-2 cost over $2 billion to build. Beyond procurement, operating and maintaining it is prohibitively expensive for most air forces.

Limited Production Numbers
3 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Limited Production Numbers

Only 21 B-2s were ever built. With such a small fleet, the US prioritised keeping them for its own strategic missions rather than distributing them abroad.

Strategic Role in US Defence
4 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Strategic Role in US Defence

The B-2 is central to America’s nuclear deterrence and global strike capability. Washington would not risk diluting this advantage by allowing others to operate it.

Export Restrictions
5 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Export Restrictions

US law strictly controls the export of advanced military platforms. Even close allies like the UK were never offered the B-2.

Infrastructure Requirements
6 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Infrastructure Requirements

Operating a B-2 requires specialised bases, hangars, and maintenance facilities designed for stealth aircraft, which are costly and complex to establish.

Emerging Alternatives
7 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Emerging Alternatives

Countries interested in stealth bombers are pursuing their own designs, such as China’s H-20 and Russia’s PAK DA, instead of seeking the B-2.

Trending Photo

Why no other country operates a B-2 Bomber?
7

Why no other country operates a B-2 Bomber?

Why B-2 Bombers never fly in formation?
7

Why B-2 Bombers never fly in formation?

'Created by mistake': 6 real hybrid animals you won’t believe exist
7

'Created by mistake': 6 real hybrid animals you won’t believe exist

5 countries that became a target of B-2 Bomber
5

5 countries that became a target of B-2 Bomber

B-2 Bomber vs Aircraft Carrier: Which symbol of power sends a stronger message?
7

B-2 Bomber vs Aircraft Carrier: Which symbol of power sends a stronger message?