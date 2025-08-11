More than 15 billion miles from Earth, NASA’s Voyager 1 continues to send back signals, nearly fifty years after it first left the launchpad. Originally built in the 1970s to explore Jupiter and Saturn, it has since ventured into interstellar space, returning data no other spacecraft has collected. Its endurance is the result of nuclear power, careful engineering, and decades of on-the-fly repairs. But the end will come: power levels are falling, instruments are being switched off, and eventually its voice will fade. “We didn’t design them to last 30 years or 40 years, we designed them not to fail,” said project manager John Casani. That philosophy, coupled with extensive redundancy, including two near-twin probes, multiple thrusters, and backup systems, has kept Voyager 1 operating far beyond its intended lifetime.