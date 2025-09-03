/176-year alignment became the reason for NASA launching Voyager 1 and 2 in 1977

The Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 missions are proof of the human thirst for knowledge, to know what lies out there in deep space. Initially, the purpose of the two spacecraft was to explore Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, and then continue to drift into outer space to witness the vast cosmos and send back data for as long as possible. Voyager 2 was the first to go, launched on August 20, 1977, followed by Voyager 1 on Sep 5, 1977. NASA was clear on when the launches would happen because of a very specific formation that occurs only once every 176 years.