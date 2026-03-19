/Why must Israel destroy Iran’s cluster bombs above the atmosphere, or face a deadly rain of fire?

Israel claims Iran has been using cluster munitions extensively during the ongoing war, adding a more complex and lethal dimension to Israel’s already-stretched air defenses. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), about half of the ballistic missiles launched so far have carried cluster warheads. Iran has acknowledged their use, saying the strikes were in retaliation for the killing of its security chief, Ali Larijani. But what exactly are these weapons, why do they pose such a serious challenge for air defence systems and precisely why the interception must occur above the atmosphere?