/Why militaries are turning to laser-based directed-energy weapons to counter drone swarms: 5 key advantages

One of the defining advantages of laser weapons is precision. According to official US defence sources, a laser has a near-perfectly straight trajectory, unlike the arc of an artillery round, which allows the laser to be much more accurate in finding its target. DEWs can be focused on specific components of an incoming threat, such as sensors, propulsion systems or control surfaces, rather than destroying the entire platform. The power of the beam can be adjusted for any material, he said. There's even a non-lethal adjustment for human targets.

