/Why managing your car’s battery is very similar to managing your iPhone’s battery

Lithium-ion batteries charge quickly up to approximately 70–80 per cent because the cells can accept energy efficiently at lower states of charge. Beyond this point, the battery becomes more sensitive to voltage stress, and the charger automatically reduces current to protect the cell structure. This is why iPhones slow down charging after 80 per cent, and EVs take significantly longer to go from 80 per cent to 100 per cent compared to 20 per cent to 80 per cent. The slowdown is intentional and helps preserve long-term battery capacity.