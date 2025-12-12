LOGIN
Why just one Agni-5 missile would be enough to keep 16 Bangladeshi Eurofighter jets at bay?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 24:57 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 01:01 IST

India's Agni-5 offers strategic edge over Bangladesh's 16 Eurofighters. 5,000 km range, Mach 20+ hypersonic speed, mobile launchers create deterrence air power can't neutralise.

Agni-5’s long-range reach
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Agni-5’s long-range reach

The Agni-5 covers over 5,000 km, placing all potential military assets in the region within reach. This range establishes a level of strategic deterrence that tactical fighter jets cannot compete with.

Different roles, unequal impact
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Different roles, unequal impact

Eurofighter jets operate in the air for tactical combat, whereas the Agni-5 serves as a strategic ballistic missile. This fundamental difference means conventional air power cannot meaningfully counter a long-range missile threat.

Why numbers do not matter
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Why numbers do not matter

Even if Bangladesh fields 16 Eurofighter jets, the presence of just one long-range missile limits the extent to which air superiority can influence the wider strategic picture. The threat level remains asymmetrical.

Missile speed vs fighter response
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Missile speed vs fighter response

Ballistic missiles re-enter the atmosphere at extreme hypersonic speeds, often around Mach 20-25, far faster than any fighter jet can react. The Agni-5’s flight profile leaves fighter aircraft like the Eurofighter with no realistic interception role.

Strategic deterrence effect
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Strategic deterrence effect

The primary value of the Agni-5 lies in its ability to discourage conflict escalation. No fleet of conventional fighters can offset the strategic weight that a nuclear-capable long-range missile carries.

Range that covers all bases
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Range that covers all bases

The Agni-5’s reach allows it to hold airfields, logistic hubs, and command locations at risk if ever required. This reduces the tactical flexibility of Eurofighter jets by threatening their ground infrastructure.

Survivability of missile platforms
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Survivability of missile platforms

Road-mobile launchers make the Agni-5 difficult to track and target. This mobility ensures the missile remains operational and ready to launch even if fighter jets attempt a first strike.

Impact on future force planning
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Impact on future force planning

The existence of the Agni-5 forces regional air forces to reconsider the value of relying solely on conventional fighters. Strategic missiles shift the balance of power and complicate traditional air defence planning.

Eurofighter’s tactical limits
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Eurofighter’s tactical limits

The Eurofighter is an advanced multirole jet, but its performance does not influence strategic deterrence. Air combat strength cannot neutralise a ballistic missile capability once launched.

Why one missile is enough
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Why one missile is enough

Because the Agni-5 reshapes escalation risks, its presence reduces the strategic impact of fighter fleets. This is why even 16 Eurofighters would remain limited against such a system.

