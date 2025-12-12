/Why just one Agni-5 missile would be enough to keep 16 Bangladeshi Eurofighter jets at bay?

India's Agni-5 offers strategic edge over Bangladesh's 16 Eurofighters. 5,000 km range, Mach 20+ hypersonic speed, mobile launchers create deterrence air power can't neutralise.
The Agni-5 covers over 5,000 km, placing all potential military assets in the region within reach. This range establishes a level of strategic deterrence that tactical fighter jets cannot compete with.
Eurofighter jets operate in the air for tactical combat, whereas the Agni-5 serves as a strategic ballistic missile. This fundamental difference means conventional air power cannot meaningfully counter a long-range missile threat.
Even if Bangladesh fields 16 Eurofighter jets, the presence of just one long-range missile limits the extent to which air superiority can influence the wider strategic picture. The threat level remains asymmetrical.
Ballistic missiles re-enter the atmosphere at extreme hypersonic speeds, often around Mach 20-25, far faster than any fighter jet can react. The Agni-5’s flight profile leaves fighter aircraft like the Eurofighter with no realistic interception role.
The primary value of the Agni-5 lies in its ability to discourage conflict escalation. No fleet of conventional fighters can offset the strategic weight that a nuclear-capable long-range missile carries.
The Agni-5’s reach allows it to hold airfields, logistic hubs, and command locations at risk if ever required. This reduces the tactical flexibility of Eurofighter jets by threatening their ground infrastructure.
Road-mobile launchers make the Agni-5 difficult to track and target. This mobility ensures the missile remains operational and ready to launch even if fighter jets attempt a first strike.
The existence of the Agni-5 forces regional air forces to reconsider the value of relying solely on conventional fighters. Strategic missiles shift the balance of power and complicate traditional air defence planning.
The Eurofighter is an advanced multirole jet, but its performance does not influence strategic deterrence. Air combat strength cannot neutralise a ballistic missile capability once launched.
Because the Agni-5 reshapes escalation risks, its presence reduces the strategic impact of fighter fleets. This is why even 16 Eurofighters would remain limited against such a system.