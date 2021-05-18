Why Israeli fighter jets are targeting buildings in Gaza

Israel's army said it had hit the homes of nine 'high-ranking' Hamas commanders overnight, a day after bombing the house of Yahya Sinwar

Israel hits Gaza Strip with balls of fire

As the Israel-Palestine conflict drags into the second week, Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes in Gaza leveling a six-story building.

Airstrikes continued to pound the Gaza Strip with balls of fire and plumes of smoke rising from several buildings. Explosions lit up the night sky over Gaza city with over 30 Israeli air attacks overnight and into dawn.

The strikes in the enclave toppled the Kahil building which contains libraries and educational centers belonging to the Islamic university.

According to Gaza residents they were given only 5 minutes' notice about the attack.

"Israeli intelligence called us 5 minutes before striking the building saying you have five minutes to evacuate the house and to pass this message to our neighbours, the building beside us (kahil building) will be hit, so we ran with our daughters, sons, some screaming, others running," Jamal Herzallah a Gaza resident said.

(Photograph:AFP)